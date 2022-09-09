Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

About Zumiez

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,592 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,120 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

