Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. Zumiez has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $55.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,003 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,460 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

