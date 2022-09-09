ZUSD Price Hits $1.02 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1,443.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00005026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/zusd. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

Buying and Selling ZUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.