ZYX (ZYX) Price Hits $0.0252 on Top Exchanges

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, ZYX has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZYX coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ZYX Profile
ZYX is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network.
ZYX Coin Trading
