0Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $31,106.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $31,106.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

