0x Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $265.30 million and $20.36 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is www.0xproject.com/#home. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

