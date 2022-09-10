12,365 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Brixmor Property Group makes up 0.4% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 864,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,466,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.58 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

