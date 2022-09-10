12Ships Price Reaches $0.0001 (TSHP)

12Ships (TSHP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 12Ships has a market cap of $356,648.97 and $134,245.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 147.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,459.27 or 0.99906361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00036637 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (TSHP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. 12Ships’ official website is 12ships.com.

Buying and Selling 12Ships

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

