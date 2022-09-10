140 Summer Partners LP Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 320,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,971,000. American Express makes up about 4.7% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $158.44 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

