140 Summer Partners LP Acquires Shares of 628,800 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 628,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,154,000. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 3.6% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

