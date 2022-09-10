140 Summer Partners LP Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

140 Summer Partners LP boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.3% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 140 Summer Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

