1,570,959 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Bought by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alight by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alight by 18.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alight by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.15 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

