16,079 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IAC by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in IAC in the first quarter worth about $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IAC by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 96.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $158.81.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

