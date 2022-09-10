1irstcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,885.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $8,885.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fireball (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,681,740 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

