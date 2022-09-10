1MillionNFTs Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,657.56 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $31,657.56 and approximately $42,998.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 68.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00358658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00786917 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015251 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.
1MillionNFTs Coin Profile
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs
