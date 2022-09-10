210,523 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,523 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,242,000. Citrix Systems accounts for 23.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,417,320,000 after acquiring an additional 103,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after buying an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $336,367,000 after buying an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,608 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $248,031,000 after buying an additional 96,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CTXS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.