25,000 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. US Foods accounts for 1.0% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $31.32 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.