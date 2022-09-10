2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

TWOU opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in 2U by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

