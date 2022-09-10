35,138 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $339.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

