39,184 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,374,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,054 shares of company stock worth $11,654,016 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Stock Performance

Axonics stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $77.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

