4,073 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,565,000. Booking accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,898.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,054.83.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

