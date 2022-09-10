4,750 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,582,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

