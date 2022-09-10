49,390 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Bought by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $64.14.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $527,954.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,388.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.