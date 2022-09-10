50,000 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,240,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,869,000 after purchasing an additional 133,437 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 166,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

