510,830 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445,945 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.