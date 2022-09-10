51,431 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 34.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the first quarter worth $204,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Trading Up 3.3 %

SAFE opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold Increases Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Safehold Profile

(Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.