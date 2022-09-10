800,000 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,824,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 7.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63.

