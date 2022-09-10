85,717 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,766,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

MRNA stock opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $464.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

