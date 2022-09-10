8PAY Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $374,689.81 and approximately $64,990.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY (CRYPTO:8PAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. 8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official website is 8pay.network. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

8PAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “8Pay is a DEFI platform for automatic trustless crypto payments. It operates on the Binance Smart Chain network and it is currently under testing ahead of its mainnet launch.”

