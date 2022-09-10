A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $70.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of AOS opened at $56.29 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after acquiring an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

