a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, CLSA downgraded shares of a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

a2 Milk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. a2 Milk has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

