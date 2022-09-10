Aave (AAVE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165.51 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $91.54 or 0.00425585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $165.51 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,089,410 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official website is aave.com.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

