Aave Price Reaches $91.15 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $138.44 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $91.15 or 0.00426936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.
About Aave
Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,089,277 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Aave Coin Trading
