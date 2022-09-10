AAX Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.75 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00004235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AAX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.