AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Trading Up 4.4%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 15.93 and last traded at 15.93. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.26.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 4.4 %

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

