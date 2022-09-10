AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

ABBV opened at $141.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

