ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

