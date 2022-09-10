Abyss (ABYSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $174,825.00

Abyss (ABYSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $174,825.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance.

Abyss Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

