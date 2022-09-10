AC Milan Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.95 Million (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.71 million and $3.95 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00020184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AC Milan Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Coin Profile

AC Milan Fan Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2021. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,141,172 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The official website for AC Milan Fan Token is www.socios.com/acmilan.

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC Milan Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC Milan Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC Milan Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AC Milan Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC Milan Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.