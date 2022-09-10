Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

ASO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $10,922,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

