Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.7 %
ASO opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 217,857 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $10,922,000. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
