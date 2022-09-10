Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $49.56 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 146.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after buying an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

