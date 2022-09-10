Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $80,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Shares of ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.35. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

