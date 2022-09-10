Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,071 shares during the quarter. Accuray accounts for approximately 2.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Accuray worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Accuray by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.38 on Friday. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $222.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARAY. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

