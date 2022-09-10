AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
