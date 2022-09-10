AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.27.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

