ACENT (ACE) One Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

ACENT (ACE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,301.55 or 1.00013068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036532 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech. ACENT’s official website is acent.tech.

ACENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

