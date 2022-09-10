Achain Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Achain has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $85,239.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

