Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 8,559 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $792,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 166,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,539,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

