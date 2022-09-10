Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $19.57 Million in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,895 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,570,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Lennox International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,763,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,988,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.40.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $258.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.61. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

