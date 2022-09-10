Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $42.65 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 191,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,650,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.03. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

