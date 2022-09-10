Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,894,000. Workday makes up approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 74,650 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Workday by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

